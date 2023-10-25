Northeast Regional Council of Smart Endorses Rhalimi for Council At-Large

By the Rhalimi Campaign

Alexander Rhalimi is proud to announce that his campaign for Council at-Large has been endorsed by Northeast Regional Council of SMART Local 17. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation for their endorsement of my candidacy for Revere Council at Large. This endorsement means a great deal to me, as it reflects our shared commitment to the values of worker’ rights, and community wellbeing.” Rhalimi said.

Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 is a building trades union representing more than 2,700 skilled and licenses workers through Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Their hard work and dedication are essential to the functioning of our community, and I am proud to have their support. I pledge to continue advocating for the improvement of Sheet Metal workers and ensuring that the rights and well-being of transit workers are protected. Together, we can make Revere an even better place to live, work, and commute. Rhalimi said.

Rhalimi holds a Master degree of Criminal Justice from Boston University. His educational background would be indispensable when interpreting and crafting local ordinances, policies, and regulations as a member of the city council. His knowledge can inform discussions and decisions related to public safety initiatives, law enforcement practices, and community policing. Currently the principal of Alliance Financial Group, Rhalimi’s experience in financial services provides him with a solid foundation in fiscal management and economic matters, valuable assets when it comes to the role of Councilor at-Large.

Throughout his life, Rhalimi has actively engaged with the Revere community. He has volunteered with several local non-profit organizations and has cultivated a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to residents. Local 17 is proof of that engagement and commitment; “Northeast Regional Council of SMART, Local 17’s People Committee is pleased to inform you that at its regular session, we voted to endorse your candidacy for election for Revere City Councillor at Large.” said Robert Butler union President.

Rhalimi is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. His campaign platform is centered around key policy priorities that address the diverse needs of Revere’s residents. Rhalimi is committed to enhancing community engagement and transparency, ensuring public safety through community policing, and promoting sustainable economic development to create job opportunities. He is a strong advocate for affordable housing solutions and equitable housing policies, aiming to provide stable and affordable living options for all. Rhalimi also prioritizes education and youth empowerment, aiming to collaborate with local schools and organizations to improve education outcomes and provide meaningful opportunities for young residents.

Vote Rhalimi to Revere Council at-Large on November 7th. For more information about the campaign, please visit RhalimiforRevere.org.