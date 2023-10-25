Laborers’ Backing Adds to Michelle Kelley’s Momentum in At-Large Council Race

By the Kelley Campaign

Adding to a groundswell of support from working families, an organization representing more than 2,000 skilled union laborers unanimously endorsed Michelle Kelley for an At-Large seat on the Revere City Council, citing Kelley’s commitment to working families.

Laborers’ Local Union 22 – whose members build roads, bridges, schools, highways, and renewable energy projects – throws its support behind Kelley as the first-time reform candidate has sent a shock wave through Revere political circles, capturing a strong fourth-place finish in the Sept. 19 preliminary election.

The only woman running for citywide office, Kelley has detailed a “neighborhood watch” approach to city governance and a reform agenda for accountability and responsiveness that has inspired grassroots support. The lifelong Revere resident, attorney and realtor drew on Revere residents’ concerns in formulating proposals to clean up the way the city handles development and enact ethics reform for the city council.

And Kelley has vowed to carefully monitor the pace and scope of construction projects in Revere backing only those newly proposed projects which have the support of the community behind them. And, ensuring that necessary projects, such as the new high school, use union workers in accordance with accepted labor practices which will bring jobs to local residents and ensure quality construction.

“[M]embers of Local 22 are very grateful for your support and commitment to the working men and women in the construction industry,” Local 22 Business Manager Daniel C. Ottaviano told Kelley in a letter.

Her strong September showing impressed political insiders, who said they expect entrenched interests to increase their attacks on Kelley, who has run a positive campaign throughout. She said she would remain positive and focused on the kitchen-table issues that matter to the people of Revere.

Kelley, who was raised in a union family as the granddaughter of immigrants and worked her way through school, said she was honored by the laborers’ support.

“Working men and women are hearing our message, which is that it’s high time that Revere City Hall starts working for them,” Kelley said.

“Working families aren’t the ones lining their pockets with sweetheart deals, and all they want is a fair playing field, and a government that’s responsive, respectful, and takes their side against powerful interests. That’s why I’m running.”

Kelley has proposed an enlarged abutter notification zone for development projects. Once in office, she will seek to enact a code of ethics for the Revere City Council, similar to those adopted by other governing bodies and professional organizations. She has also advocated for an increased emphasis on vocational education at the new Revere High School.

And she will ensure that Revere’s seniors receive more respectful treatment from their government, including common courtesy from city officials and at public meetings.

Kelley has vowed to bring a “neighborhood watch” approach to city governance.

“People want accountability in how their tax dollars are spent, they want transparency, and they want responsiveness,” Kelley said. “That’s my agenda, because it’s the people’s agenda.”

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

Kelley lives in West Revere with her husband, David. Visit https://kelleyforrevere.com for more information about Michelle and her plans for making Revere a better place to live and raise a family.