Traffic Comm. Approves Two Signs for Handicapped Parking

The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, October 19, in the City Councillor Joseph A. Del Grosso Council Chambers at Revere City Hall. Chair Paul Argenzio and fellow members Nick Rystrom, Fire Chief Chris Bright, and City Planner Frank Stringi were on hand for the brief (17 minutes) but productive session.

The first matter was a public hearing regarding a change to Schedule XI of Title 10, Handicapped Person Parking, as follows: “Change the process of installing HP signs from 1 sign to 2 signs (one at the beginning of the parking spot and one at the end so the vehicles park in between) with metal poles installed in the ground for each sign that is approved.”

Ralph DeCicco, the chair of the Revere Disabilities Commission who had proposed the change, told the commissioners of the need for the amendment. “There have been issues with people encroaching on the handicapped parking zones,” said DeCicco. “Most communities have two signs with arrows pointing inwards to designate the exact location of the handicapped parking zone.”

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the amendment, which will apply only to new handicapped spaces.

The next matter was a request to add three new handicapped parking spaces at 51 Endicott Avenue, 512 Park Avenue, and 115 Hichborn Street. DeCicco briefly told the commission of the need for the signs by the residents at those addresses and their compliance with all applicable motor vehicle laws, including having no outstanding tickets or fines.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the new handicapped parking spaces.

The next matter was a proposal to Amend Schedule XXIII to Title 10 – Tow Away Zones – Off-Street Parking Areas, by adding the following:

“NO PARKING signage and TOW-AWAY ZONE to 12 Folsom Street on the eastern side heading north along the commercial building.”

Ward 3 City Councillor Anthony Cogliandro was unable to attend the meeting, but informed the commission beforehand of his support for the change. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the amendment.

The commission then took up a proposal to amend Schedule IV of Title 10 – Isolated Stop Signs — as follows:

1. Remove Stop Sign at Fitzhenry Squire, Westbound at Campbell;

2. Add a Stop Sign on Campbell Avenue Eastbound at Nahant Avenue

3. Add a Stop Sign on Fitzhenry Squire Westbound at Nahant Avenue 4. Add a Stop Sign on Campbell Court Northbound at Campbell Avenue

Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky voiced his support for the proposals. “Residents of the area have come up to me to ask that these changes be made,” said Novoselsky. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the changes.

Julie DeMauro then spoke to the commission about the project being undertaken by the by the Dept. of Planning and Community Development for a “road diet” at the base of Page St. and Broadway to reduce the crossing width of the crosswalk from 96 feet to 55 feet. “This change will make the crosswalk safer for pedestrians,” said DeMauro.

State Rep. Jeff Turco spoke in favor of the proposal. “My family and I frequent Murray’s Tavern and it can be dangerous to cross the street, especially at night,” said Turco. “I applaud Julie and her team for designing this plan. Shrinking the roadway makes a lot of sense.”

Stringi, the City Planner, noted the large amount of work and expense that the city has undertaken to implement the change.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the road diet, which extends the sidewalks as follows:

1. NW Corner of Page and Broadway will be extended by 15’ eliminating one parking space

2. NE Corner of Page and Broadway will be extended by 25’ eliminating one parking space.

3. The extension of the curb on Broadway at the NE Corner will allow for one parking space to be relocated to Broadway.

The project is part of the Broadway Improvement Planning initiative that includes improvements to the public realm and pedestrian safety. The project will be funded through Community Development Block Grant Funding.

DeMauro also addressed the commission regarding a proposal for electric vehicle charging stations in the city. DeMauro requested that the commission set it down for a public hearing and the commission unanimously voted to do so for its meeting on November 16.