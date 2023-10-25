Carol Tye Endorses Kathryn Schulte-Grahame for School Committee

By the Schulte-Grahame Campaign

Lifelong Revere resident and community leader Carol Tye has decided not to seek re-election to the School Committee and will be stepping away from elected politics after 64 years of dedicated service to the city she loves. A leader and luminary in Revere, Carol has served as a teacher, union leader, and superintendent, and has been a member of the Revere School Committee for the past 22 years. With Revere’s schools more than ever in need of someone to carry on her vision, Carol has endorsed her friend and neighbor, Dr. Kathryn Schulte Grahame, for election to the School Committee on November 7.

In an official statement, Carol Tye noted, “I am asking you to vote for Katy because, as both a teacher and a parent, she is eminently qualified for the Revere School Committee. Katy is a professor of engineering and an administrator at Northeastern University. She is the mother of two students at the Beachmont School. She founded, volunteers at, and has obtained resources for the after-school STEAM program, and is Treasurer for the Beachmont PTO. Katy and I together share a vision and a commitment to doing what is right for the children of Revere, and to supporting the wonderful teachers, administrators, and staff of our schools while they work hard to build a foundation for our students. I believe she is a worthy candidate to carry forward the work to which I have dedicated my life.”

“I am moved to have the support of my friend and Beachmont neighbor, Carol Tye,” Dr. Schulte Grahame responded. “I have known Carol since we moved to Revere to make a home for our family, and she was among our first friends here. She is a great mentor with a wealth of knowledge, and I deeply admire her belief in service to the community. I have learned so much from Carol, and I am very honored to receive her endorsement. I will work hard to serve Revere as Carol has. My promise to the community is this: I will listen to and address the concerns of our devoted teachers and administrators; include parents and students in the decisions that affect their lives and education; and prepare our students for the bright future that I know Revere has.”

Revere’s elections will be held on November 7th. The Revere Elections Commission Department has information on voting locations and hours.