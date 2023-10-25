Juan Pablo Jaramillo Endorsed by Sierra Club of Massachusetts

By the Jaramillo Campaign

Massachusetts Sierra Club is the state chapter of the largest, oldest, and most influential environmental grassroots organization in the country. With a small staff supporting volunteer leaders and almost 100,000 members and supporters across the state, it’s volunteer-driven with a mission: To explore, enjoy, and protect the planet; to practice and promote the responsible use of the earth’s ecosystems and resources; to educate and enlist humanity to protect and restore the quality of the natural and human environment; and to use all lawful means to carry out those objectives. They are endorsing Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Council At-Large.

“The Sierra Club of Massachusetts has been a leader in ensuring that Bay Staters have clean water, green space, and importantly, clean air to breathe. We are proud to endorse Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Council because we trust that he will fight to ensure that the Wheelabrator Incinerator no longer harms Revere residents or the protected marshland around it. Juan’s experience makes him the environmental and climate champion we must elect at the municipal level” said Jess Nahigian, State Political Director, Sierra Club of Massachusetts.

“I am honored to receive this endorsement because the Sierra Club has been a clear voice for our environment. Revere is worth investing in and fighting for and the climate crisis is the fight of our lives. I will ensure that the city council is using every tool at its disposal to protect our homeowners and residents from flooding and the worst effects of climate change” said Juan of the Sierra Club’s Endorsement.

Jaramillo has been a worker and climate advocate his whole life, spending time working in environmental organizations fighting climate change and in labor unions.

Juan placed 5th in the preliminary election, which should nothing change elects him to the council. He has received an impressive amount of endorsements from local and state leaders and organizations. Early voting started on October 21st and will run until November 2nd with the last day to vote being Tuesday, November 7. Juan is the fifth name on the ballot.