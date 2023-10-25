Revere Firefighters Local 926 Endorse Joanne McKenna for Ward One

By the McKenna Campaign

The Revere Firefighters of Local 926 have Endorsed Ward 1 Councilor Joanna McKenna. Councilor Mckenna has always supported the Firefighters of Revere and her biggest fight was when she was one of the only few that stood up with us for the 5G Cell Phone Towers being placed throughout the city. Because of her support we were able to remove the 5G Tower on our HQ Station and also the mini 5GTowers throughout the city. We will always stand by someone who will always stand by us!