Revere City Councillor Serino Endorses Michelle Kelley for At-Large Seat

By the Kelley Campaign

Ward 6 City Councillor Richard Serino, a fourth-generation resident and longtime public servant endorsed At-Large Council candidate Michelle Kelley on October 17th, saying the attorney, realtor, and first-time candidate will breathe new life and accountability into city government with her historic election on Nov. 7.

Serino, who is stepping down from the Council this year after two terms but will remain committed to working for his neighbors, praised Kelley, who is the only woman running citywide this year, for her energetic advocacy and willingness to challenge the status quo.

“During my time on the Revere City Council, I have come to know Michelle Kelley as a Ward 6 resident who cares deeply about our community and the quality of life of our residents,” said Councillor Serino. Whether the issue is responsible development or safety on our public roads, I have learned that while, as neighbors, we have disagreed on how to get there along the way, Michelle and I have shared a common vision of ensuring that our City puts its residents’ best interests first when making decisions that guide the future of Revere.

“As I prepare to leave the City Council and become a private citizen, I am supporting Michelle for Councillor-at-Large because I know, if elected, her decisions will always be made with the City’s and the People’s interest at heart and in mind. Additionally, in a time where politics is so divisive and elected officials are disagreeable, even in our own community, I appreciate that Michelle and I can see different sides of the same coin while still working together collegially to get things done for the betterment of Revere. She would be an asset to the City Council and we would be lucky to have her as our Councillor.”

Kelley, who is running to give Revere residents a voice in city government with her “neighborhood watch” approach, said she was gratified by Serino’s endorsement.

“I haven’t accepted a dollar one from a developer in this campaign, and I haven’t solicited a single endorsement from a politician in this race, because I’m running to change the way that business is done in Revere,” Kelley said. “But I’m proud to have Councilor Serino’s. Even though Richie and I have gone a few rounds in the past over issues we see differently, I’ve always respected his commitment to Revere and his service. I’m honored by his support.”

In addition to his Council service, Serino has worked as a legislative staffer for Revere State Representative Jessica Giannino in the past, served as a Lector at St. Mary’s Church, and was a member of its Holy Name Society. He was also a founding member of the West Revere Neighborhood Group and is an Eagle Scout.

A first-time candidate for public office, Kelley launched her campaign in May after becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Revere city government. Since, she has been listening to residents across Revere, and sharing with them her vision for a more transparent and responsive City Hall.

Targeting sweetheart deals for developers that routinely bend the municipal zoning code authored by Revere residents, Kelley has proposed an enlarged abutter notification zone for development projects. Once in office, she will seek to enact a code of ethics for the Revere City Council, similar to those adopted by other governing bodies and professional organizations. She has also advocated for an increased emphasis on vocational education at the new Revere High School.

And she will ensure that Revere’s seniors receive more respectful treatment from their government, including common courtesy from city officials and at public meetings.

Kelley lives in West Revere with her husband, David. Visit https://kelleyforrevere.com for more information about Michelle and her plans for making Revere a better place to live and raise a family.