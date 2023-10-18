Zoning Subcommittee Takes Up Changes To West Revere Condo Special Permit

By Adam Swift

The City Council approved changing a special permit for a 72-unit condominium development at 133 Salem St. on Monday night.

During the zoning subcommittee hearing on the change earlier in the evening, Councilor-at-Large Gerry Visconti questioned the use of a $100,000 affordable housing trust fund grant from the city earmarked for the project, but the council ultimately approved the permit change, which will see an increase in the number of affordable units at the former West Revere Health Center.

Several councillors pointed to the need for affordable housing in the city, and the developer noted that the grant from the city grant was needed to show a commitment from the city as he applies for funding through the state’s Commonwealth Builders program.

The City Council initially approved the special permit, which included seven affordable units, for Broadway Capital in the spring of 2022.

In September, the developer was back before the council seeking support for an increase in the number of affordable condo units to 18.

The change in the permit also increases the number of veterans preference and senior preference units in the development from two to three each.

“We desperately need affordable housing in this city,” said Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri. “The developer came to the floor with affordable housing not just to rent but to sell.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino noted that the total number of units is not increasing from what was initially approved by the council, just the number of affordable units.

Serino also noted that the $100,000 grant through the city was an issue with how the state goes about funding affordable housing projects.

Zoning subcommittee Chair Anthony Zambuto stated that the subcommittee was only making a recommendation on the change in the special permit, and not approving any city funding for the project.

In other business, the zoning subcommittee tabled a request for a zoning changes from Veris Residential for the Overlook Ridge development that would affect the last two undeveloped parcels on the Revere side of the project.

Veris is seeking a change that would allow a casual dining restaurant rather than a hotel on the parcel near the fire station, as well as a change in the parking ratio for a larger residential lot.

Consultants also updated the zoning committee on long-awaited plans for intersection improvements at the Overlook Ridge entrance and a new Rte. 1 northbound ramp, stating it would be part of the final phase of development at Overlook Ridge.

The council also approved a change in the zoning ordinance that would give the city greater oversight for rooming houses.