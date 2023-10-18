Patrick Keefe Earns Endorsement for Mayor From Local and State Leaders

Story by the Keefe Campaign

As the November election draws closer, and Revere voters able to begin early voting this weekend, the Keefe campaign announced several significant endorsements in support of Patrick Keefe’s efforts to continue to keep Revere moving forward. Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll announced their support along with Congresswoman Katherine Clark and State Senator Lydia Edwards.

In a joint statement released today, Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll praised Mayor Keefe.

“Patrick Keefe has shown he is a dedicated advocate for the people of Revere and we are proud to endorse him for Mayor. As a coach, community leader, Councilor and now as interim Mayor, Patrick has shown tremendous commitment to the success of Revere and, as Mayor, we know he will be a tremendous partner to make Revere, the North Shore, and our Commonwealth a more vibrant, competitive and affordable place to thrive.”

“I am grateful to Governor Healey and LG Driscoll for their endorsement. They both understand the needs and challenges of running a government effectively and efficiently. I am especially humbled be LG Driscoll’s support, as she knows firsthand what it takes to be an effective mayor,” Keefe noted.

Senator Edwards also praised Mayor Keefe in her announcement of support. “Revere is the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts. The potential for Revere to grow as a destination, to grow as a job center, to grow as a welcoming community is immense. Revere can learn from other cities on how to grow in a responsible and affordable way. Revere is already the steward of natural resources such as Revere Beach, the Belle Isle and Rumney and Belle Isle Marshes. As Revere grows, it can be the leader in environmental justice. All if this can happen with the right leader. That leader is Patrick Keefe.”

“Keefe has the passion, dedication, and focus needed to guide Revere into the future. He also has created a team that is reflective of the diversity of Revere and demonstrated that he is ready and able to deal with the day-to-day challenges of running a city.” Edwards continued.

“And State Senator Edwards has been a tireless advocate for our community on Beacon Hill. She has been critical to Revere in securing essential state aid to support our community. I value her support and friendship as we work together.” Mayor Keefe replied.

“Congresswoman Clark has been a leader, not only in our state, but in Washington as well. To gain her support, knowing that I am her choice to be her mayor is incredibly meaningful. This campaign has been guided by three simple words – Believe in Revere. I have always believed in our hometown, and I am honored to have the support of my partners in government at the state and federal levels. No one person can do it all on their own. We must work as a team to get the job done.” Patrick Keefe replied. “I know that we will all continue to work closely to ensure a bright future for everyone who calls Revere home.”