RHS Field Hockey Dads Advocating for Mental Health

By Melissa Moore-Randall

When they are not on the field hockey field cheering on their girls, Don Martelli and John Stamatopoulos are also addressing the challenges of mental health.

Don Martelli, president and partner of the Belfort Group, and John Stamatopoulos, a veteran healthcare business consultant, have come together in a resounding demonstration of local collaboration. Their union has yielded a substantial $450,000 project (fees plus equity), designed to propel ChatOwl, an emergent digital mental health platform, through a comprehensive go-to-market campaign.

ChatOwl stands as a beacon for individuals grappling with mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, and sadness. As mental health discussions amplify across the globe, the relevance and importance of platforms like ChatOwl are underscored.

Discussing the collaboration, Martelli remarked, “When we’re presented with challenging business scenarios, it’s not just about finding solutions but about creating impact. With ChatOwl, we’re not just shaping a business journey; we’re profoundly impacting the lives the platform aims to support.”

Echoing the essence of community-driven growth, Stamatopoulos observed, “Revere’s business landscape is vibrant, brimming with energy and potential. This partnership around ChatOwl is merely a precursor to the myriad collaborative ventures that will define our community’s future.”

Their commitment to Revere’s entrepreneurial spirit has resonated with local businesses. Chris and Amanda Bonasoro, the driving forces behind the successful Bono Apetit Meal Prep, voiced their experiences, stating, “Our journey with Bono Apetit Meal Prep was significantly bolstered by the insights and guidance from Don and John. Their support was instrumental during our foundational stages, helping our vision evolve into reality.”

Both Martelli and Stamatopoulos are currently running for Revere City Council. Martelli is in the running for Councillor-at-Large and Stamatopoulos is a contender for the Ward 1 council seat. Their endeavors reflect a broader commitment to Revere’s community. The vision they share extends beyond individual projects, aiming to establish an ecosystem where collaborative efforts uplift and strengthen small businesses citywide. Martelli and Stamatopoulos’s dedication to both the entrepreneurial and civic spheres of Revere paints a promising picture. Their joint ventures signal a future where business and community interests align, fostering collective growth.