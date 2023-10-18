Disabilities Commission Holds Monthly Meeting

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, October 10, via Zoom. Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and fellow members Jason Barone-Cichocki, Ellie Pagan-Vargas, Robert Brown, and Mario Grimanis were on hand for the meeting.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for Revere firefighter Stephen M. Ferrante Jr., who passed away on October 4 and whom DeCicco recalled as a “tremendous first-responder in the city of Revere.”

The commission made mention of the recognition of October as National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, noting that the Mass. Commission on the Status of Persons with Disabilities is hosting a series of events this month which started on October 4th. The commission will be discussing key topic areas related to employment, benefits, and the workforce shortage impact. More information is available at its website which is: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/permanent- commission-on-the-status-of-persons-with-disabilities. The commissioners also noted the city’s promotion and acknowledgment of October as National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.

The commission additionally acknowledged that October is the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The Massachusetts Commission for the Blind was scheduled to hold its annual celebration event for the first time in four years last Friday, October 13, in the Great Hall at the State House.

DeCicco made a brief presentation of the CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) monthly Zoom Meeting that he attended on Wednesday, October 4. He said that the group discussed legislation pending before the Mass. House and Senate that will benefit those with disabilities.

DeCicco then spoke to the group about a potential grant from the state that he will be seeking. “As chair of the Revere Commission on Disabilities & ADA Coordinator, I am in the beginning stages of applying for a grant in conjunction with the Revere Department of Public Health through the Mass. Department of Public Health,” said DeCicco. “This grant is to improve community accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The area that I am focusing on for this grant would be the pool and amenities associated within it at the Community Center in the Garfield School.

“There are a lot of benefits associated with access to a pool for persons with social, emotional, and physical disabilities,” DeCicco added.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s monthly reminder to residents:

“The Commission on Disabilities’ office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like to speak to our department directly, please ask to be transferred to the Disability office. If we are unavailable, please leave a detailed message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting (via Zoom) on Tuesday, November 14, at 6:00 PM.