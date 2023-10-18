Joint Fundraiser at Fallfest Supports Two Beachmont Initiatives

Special to the Journal

John Stamatopoulos, candidate for Ward 1 City Council and Revere Chamber member, made a significant contribution to Beachmont through a creative initiative during Revere’s Fallfest. Originally planning to distribute free popcorn to the community’s kids, John’s plans evolved due to a series of meaningful events.

The initiative aimed to support two crucial causes:

1. **Beachmont Improvement Committee’s Contribution to the Beachmont Christmas Tree:** During the September Beachmont Improvement Committee meeting, the upcoming tree lighting was on the agenda. John volunteered to make Kettlecorn for the event, inspired by the fact that his wife’s aunts’ homes faced the park. Realizing the sizable cost of the tree, he decided to raise funds to cover the expenses.

2. **Contribution to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in Honor of Corey Abrams:** John’s decision to fundraise took a poignant turn when he saw a Facebook post by Corey’s sister, Kerri, raising money for a charity walk. Having a personal connection with the Abrams family, John and his wife privately donated to the cause. Inspired by the desire to honor Corey’s memory, John sought permission from Kerri and Kristin to allocate a portion of the funds to AFSP.

John shared, “I noticed a post on Facebook by Corey’s sister Kerri that she was raising money for a charity walk where they have a team for Corey. My wife and I made a private donation because we genuinely love the entire family…” His connections with the Abrams family, spanning decades, included shared experiences in school, travels to Japan, purchasing flowers from the girls, and annual Christmas tree traditions with Corey.

During the Fallfest, John successfully promoted the fundraiser with the plan to split the proceeds 50/50 between the Beachmont Improvement Committee and AFSP. All fees and supplies were covered by John to ensure that every donation went directly to the causes. The initiative generated over $1000 in donations.

After presenting a bank check to the Beachmont Improvement Committee on October 10th, John emphasized that the donation represented a memorial contribution from Corey Abrams, the former Ward 1 Councillor. The funds would cover the cost of this year’s Christmas tree, with the remaining amount donated to AFSP.

This heartwarming initiative not only exemplifies community support but also pays tribute to the memory of Corey Abrams, highlighting the interconnectedness of local residents and their commitment to meaningful causes.