Former State Rep. RoseLee Vincent Endorses Joanne McKenna for Ward 1

Story by the McKenna Campaign

Roselee Vincent has announced her support for and endorsement of Joanne McKenna for Ward 1 City Councillor. The following is her announcement:

“I have known and worked closely with Ward One Councillor Joanne McKenna for many years, and proudly endorse her candidacy for reelection. Joanne exemplifies what being a public servant should be; working relentlessly for Ward 1, and the city that she loves so much. Joanne was a dedicated teacher in the Revere Public School system for over 32 years, founder of the Revere Beautification Committee, founder and past president of the Beachmont Improvement Committee, and a driving force in the First Row, Row to Revere. With Joanne’s continued leadership, Beachmont has seen many initiatives and improvements come to fruition, a few of which include renovations of 2 Parks, Clean Water Initiatives, as well as, the renovation of the public staircases.

As a State Representative, I had the pleasure of working with Joanne on many state issues that affected Beachmont. She was a staunch advocate at the State House for anything that relates to Beachmont , from advocating for repairs to the sea walls, to improvements to Short and Rocky Beach. She was and continues to be relentless in advocating that MASSPORT provide sound proofing in Beachmont, to help alleviate the noise impact felt by her neighbors. Joanne is without a doubt one of the most dedicated public servants I have ever worked with. Once again, I proudly endorse Joanne Mc Kenna for Revere’s Ward One City Councilor.”