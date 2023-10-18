La Hacienda Restaurant Holds Grand Opening

La Hacienda, a new family-owned Mexican and Salvadorian restaurant, held its grand opening celebration Sunday at 306 Revere St.

“My mother [Maria Salgado] is from Mexico and my dad [Jose Callejas] is from El Salvador,” said Aldo Callejass, who is co-owner of the restaurant with his brother, Miguel Calllejas.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe congratulated the brothers on the opening of their restaurant and wished them well in their new venture.

“We welcome you to Revere,” Keefe told the family. “It’s a beautiful restaurant and two nights ago my wife and I had a wonderful dining experience here. We want to thank you for investing in Revere. When you open a restaurant, I know it’s a true testament of love. It’s very expensive, and it really asserts your belief in the community. So, I know how much you believe in Revere, and I believe in you. Congratulations.”

“It’s been going really great – we’re off to a good start,” said Aldo Callejas. “We’re excited to be part of the Revere family over here, and I hope everyone will come and check us out.”