Councillors Concerned About School Parking on Election Day

By Adam Swift

Several City Councillors continue to have concerns about plans for professional development activities in the schools during the Nov. 7 municipal election.

At Monday night’s meeting, Councillor-at-Large and mayoral candidate Dan Rizzo introduced a motion asking that a professional development day scheduled for the Susan B. Anthony School for that day either be postponed or be held virtually. The school’s gymnasium is the polling location for all three precincts in Ward 3.

“Once again, it has been brought to my attention that on election day, the superintendent of schools has called for a professional development day at the Susan B. Anthony School,” said Rizzo.

Following the preliminary election in September, Rizzo and several other councillors raised concerns about professional development being held on that day. Rizzo stated that it led to a loss of parking spots making it more difficult for residents to vote at the school polling locations.

During the debate on Monday night, there were some questions about what was actually planned by the school department for the Nov. 7 election.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said his last conversation with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly indicated that the professional development would take place remotely.

Towards the end of the meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro read an email Kelly sent during the council meeting to clear up the situation.

In the email, Kelly stated that there would be custodians, administrators, secretaries, and a handful of teachers working at the school on election day.

In addition, in the email Kelly stated that about 35 secretaries and parent liaisons would be taking part in a training at the West Revere school complex on election day. Kelly stated that those people would be parking on the side of the building away from the polling location in the gym.

Cogliandro said he appreciated the quick response from Kelly on the situation, but added that he didn’t understand why there had to be any activity taking place at the school on election day. He said the city can’t have a situation again where parking lots are full on election day at the schools.

“Why does anybody have to be coming in on that day other than maybe a couple of custodians,” said Rizzo. “What is the urgency when she knows that thousands of people are going to be showing up? It’s unnecessary.”