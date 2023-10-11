Vanessa Biasella to Host Evening at Easy Pie Oct. 17

Story by the Biasella Campaign

Please join Vanessa Biasella to help support her candidacy for Revere School Committee; all are welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be an array of artisan pizzas to enjoy, with pumpkin decorating for the kids. We believe strongly in Vanessa and her candidacy. She is a mother of Revere High School graduates, while two of her children are currently enrolled in Revere Public Schools; she herself is a product of Revere’s school system is very proud of her roots, having been born and raised here.

Vanessa is currently a high school teacher, a special educator, and a special education liaison who has advocated for local families navigating the IEP process. She also has advocated for access to higher learning opportunities such as Dual Enrollment/Early College, and for alternative pathways such as trade training, internships, and apprenticeship opportunities. She is a tireless community volunteer and was recently recognized by the City Council for taking on the Northern Strand Bike Trail clean up project as a family endeavor – months of dedicated labor went into collecting many discarded items of trash, amounting to dozens of bags of trash from the delicate eco system along the trail which borders the marsh. Throughout the COVID crisis, Vanessa donated her time as a deliverer of PPE and food to shut-ins along with assisting with filling bags for distribution. The North Revere Urban Trail Grant was secured by Vanessa in which they were awarded 1700.00 as a result. Vanessa has volunteered from childhood to the present day, all in the name of leaving Revere better than she found it. You can hear her say that to her children as she instills these values of responsibility in them. The list is long and can be found on her website: Biasellacommittee.com. This is Vanessa’s second candidacy for a seat on the school committee and your support is vital to our success. If you hear of Vanessa, you hear people speak of her passion, her tenacity, her honesty and integrity; these are not simply buzz words, this is how she lives and how she raises her children. The School Committee does not have a current teacher to speak about the day to day experiences of today’s educator – Vanessa is the only candidate currently employed as a K-12 teacher; it is crucial for us to have one serving Revere. Having Vanessa on the School Committee gives the public a voice

Please come show your support at Easy Pie, 649 Squire Rd, Revere, MA 02151, on October 17 from 6 to 8pm. Inquiries: email: [email protected]. Facebook: @Committee to Elect Vanessa Biasella. Website: Biasellacommittee.com.