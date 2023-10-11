Steve Morabito Backs Keefe in Race for Mayor

Story by the Keefe campaign

In a statement released online, former Candidate for Mayor, Councilor Steve Morabito, threw his support behind Patrick Keefe in the November election. This endorsement coming on the heels of former mayoral candidate Councilor Gerry Visconti’s endorsement last week. With Morabito’s backing, the Keefe campaign continues to demonstrate a wide base and diverse coalition of support, uniting every corner of Revere behind Mayor Keefe’s vision to keep Revere moving forward.

In his statement, Morabito said, “After careful consideration, I faced a weighty decision – whether to endorse a candidate and, if so, which one truly embodied the vision for the future of Revere that aligned with my own views in shaping our city. After thorough reflection, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Patrick Keefe for Mayor.”

“I have always valued the relationship Steve and I have built up over our years of service to Revere. Steve is a friend, and I am honored to have his support in our race to keep Revere headed in the right direction.” Patrick Keefe replied.