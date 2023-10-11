Revere Firefighters Local 926 Endorses Councillor Marc Silvestri for Re-Election

Story by the Silvestri Campaign

Revere Firefighters Local 926 has officially endorsed Marc Silvestri for re-election to the Revere City Council in the upcoming November 7 general election. The union, representing the brave men and women of the RFD, recognizes Silvestri’s unwavering support for firefighters and public safety and commitment to the well-being of the city’s residents.

Union President, Revere Fire Department Captain Kevin O’Hara, praised Silvestri for his leadership and dedication to public safety, stating that “Councillor Marc Silvestri is a true leader for the city. He is always the first in line to stand up for the Firefighters and Public Safety.”

In response to the endorsement, Silvestri expressed his gratitude, “Having the support of the Revere Firefighters Local 926 means the world to me. I’m beyond grateful that the people who put their lives on the line to keep our city safe have confidence in my ability to continue representing the residents of Revere on the council.”

Silvestri, a US Army veteran, has been a vocal advocate for public safety and has championed initiatives to support those who serve our community. One of his proudest moments on the council was filing a motion that gave our police and firefighters a bonus stipend as a sign of gratitude for their continued commitment to the community and hard work during the pandemic.

This endorsement significantly boosts Silvestri’s re-election campaign and reinforces his position as the best candidate to represent the people of Revere on the council and adds to a growing list of supporters for Silvestri in his bid for re-election, including State Senator Lydia Edwards, Laborers Union Local 22, Greater Boston Labor Council, Teamsters Local 25, IBEW Local 103, IBEW Local 2222, Floorcoverers Local 2168, Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12, Elevator Constructors Local 4 and Plasters & Cement Masons Local #534.

As the November 7 general election approaches, Silvestri remains committed to being a champion for the people of Revere and to working tirelessly to make our city an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. To learn more about Marc Silvestri and his campaign, please visit his website at votemarc.com.