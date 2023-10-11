Roofers and Waterproofers Local 33 Endorses Alexander Rhalimi for Councillor-at-Large

Story by the Rhalimi campaign

Alexander Rhalimi is proud to announce that his campaign for Councilor at-Large has been endorsed by Roofers & Waterproofers Local Union 33, stating “I am deeply honored and grateful to have received the endorsement of the Roofers and Waterproofers Union Local 33. This endorsement is a testament to our shared commitment to worker’s rights, fair wages, and safe working conditions in our community. The members of Local 33 are the backbone of our roofing and waterproofing industries, and I am dedicated to representing their interests on the Council at- Large. Together, we will work to create an environment where every worker can thrive, and where our community can prosper.”

Rhalimi holds a Master degree of Criminal Justice from Boston University. His educational background would be indispensable when interpreting and crafting local ordinances, policies, and regulations as a member of the city council. His knowledge can inform discussions and decisions related to public safety initiatives, law enforcement practices, and community policing. Currently the principal of Alliance Financial Group, Rhalimi’s experience in financial services provides him with a solid foundation in fiscal management and economic matters, valuable assets when it comes to the role of Councilor at-Large.

Throughout his life, Rhalimi has actively engaged with the Revere community. He has volunteered with several local non-profit organizations and has cultivated a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to residents. Local 589 is proof of that engagement and commitment; “It is with great pleasure the Executive Board and Membership of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, AFL/CIO-CLC, who represent over 5,900 workers at the MBTA, has endorsed your candidacy for election to the Revere City Council. The Carmen’s Union feels every fortunate to have a friend of your stature and integrity running for election. Therefore, Local 589 urges all their members and their families who live in the city of Revere to support your candidacy for Revere City Council at-Large.” said Wayne Peacock union Recording Secretary.

Rhalimi is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. His campaign platform is centered around key policy priorities that address the diverse needs of Revere’s residents. Rhalimi is committed to enhancing community engagement and transparency, ensuring public safety through community policing, and promoting sustainable economic development to create job opportunities. He is a strong advocate for affordable housing solutions and equitable housing policies, aiming to provide stable and affordable living options for all. Rhalimi also prioritizes

education and youth empowerment, aiming to collaborate with local schools and organizations to improve education outcomes and provide meaningful opportunities for young residents.

Vote Rhalimi to Revere Council at-Large on November 7th. For more information about the campaign, please visit RhalimiforRevere.org. You may email the committee at [email protected].