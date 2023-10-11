Revere’s Mukundan Receives Harvard Prize Book

Special to the Journal

This week, Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS I) Junior Srinidhi Mukundan of Revere received the prestigious Harvard Prize Book. The book is awarded to high school juniors who demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding character, and achievement in extracurricular activities.

Mukundan received the award at the Harvard Club’s 30th Annual Prize Book Breakfast at the Club’s Back Bay clubhouse. She was accompanied by her English teacher, Lisa Hanson, PCSS College Counselor Jorge Marinez, and PCSS Executive Director Sanela Jonuz.

“We are very proud of Mrs. Hanson, Mr. Marinez, and Ms. Mukundan,” said Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science. “All exemplify PCSS’s core values of hard work and high character. Ms. Mukundan deserves this award, and we are glad she shared this moment with Mrs. Hanson, Mr. Martinez, and Mrs. Jonuz.”

Harvard Prize Books, sponsored by the Harvard Alumni Association, have been awarded since 1910 to outstanding students in their junior year who display excellence in scholarship, high character, and achievement in other fields. The award also recognizes teachers and guidance counselors who inspired them. Prize Books are presented annually in almost 2,000 high schools worldwide and are donated by Harvard Clubs and Shared Interest Groups. The Prize Books are given upon the academic year’s conclusion, at high school commencements, or at award ceremonies. Traditionally, a local Harvard alumnus attends to provide remarks.

Mrs. Hanson has inspired students to be their best for six years. She is a well-respected ELA, American Literature, Senior Capstone, AP Seminar, and Research instructor.

In addition to her AP classes and dual enrollment, Ms. Mukundan is a dedicated volunteer in her hometown of Everett.

The mission of PCSS is to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. PCSS will help students develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful professionals and exemplary community members through a rigorous academic curriculum emphasizing math and science. Balanced by a foundation in the humanities, a character education program, career-oriented college preparation, and solid student-teacher-parent collaboration, PCSS will meet its mission.