MACIR Empowers Revere High School Alumni With Full Scholarships for Higher Education

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Association for Computer and Internet Resources (MACIR) is delighted to announce the award of three full scholarships to exceptional Revere High School alumni students: Ronald Morris, 24, Fernando Buenrostro, 25, and Yousef Hariri, 24. These remarkable individuals embarked on their college studies upon graduating from RHS in 2017 but faced the daunting challenge of balancing school, work, and financial responsibilities.

Determined and motivated, the three roommates made the life-changing decision to enroll in MACIR’s intensive 8-week Tech Support Job Program. With determination and hard work, they successfully completed their Google IT Support Professional Certification, propelling them into entry-level help desk positions within the IT industry. Ronald is now a Help Desk Analyst I at Hebrew Senior Life, Fernando serves as an Desktop Support Specialist at Emerson College, and Yousef holds the role of Help Desk Technician at ConcertAI. Before becoming a part of MACIR, Ronald held a position as a cook at a sports bar, Fernando worked the overnight shift as a baker at Star Market, and Yousef was employed by Amazon as a package delivery driver.

Ronald, Fernando, and Yousef’s inspiring journey is a testament to their unwavering dedication, resilience, and MACIR’s steadfast commitment to providing opportunities for educational and career advancement. Recognizing the evolving demands of the rapidly expanding IT field, these talented individuals realized that obtaining a college degree was essential to further their professional growth. In response, MACIR has graciously pledged to cover the complete cost of their Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science at the University of the People.

The Google IT Support Professional Certificate, an integral part of their journey, consists of five courses, each worth 3 college credits. These courses include:

• Technical Support Fundamentals

• The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking

• Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User

• System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services

• IT Security: Defense Against the Digital Dark Arts

Remarkably, the credential awarded upon completion of this certificate has undergone a rigorous evaluation process by the American Council on Education, resulting in its recognition for college credit. All 15 credits earned through this certificate program are transferable to the University of the People. To facilitate this process, MACIR’s dedicated coaches will provide invaluable support to Ronald, Fernando, and Yousef as they navigate the application procedure for the University of the People. Additionally, MACIR will assist these students in submitting their completed course transcripts for evaluation. As a result of these efforts and while juggling full time work commitment, it is anticipated that all three students will successfully graduate in 2026, equipped with a solid foundation in computer science and a promising future ahead.

Rachid Moukhabir, the visionary founder of MACIR, passionately expressed the organization’s unwavering dedication to community investment: “We firmly believe in investing in the potential of our community members. Ronald, Fernando, and Yousef are shining examples of determination and excellence, and we take immense pride in supporting their educational journeys and future career aspirations. They represent the future leaders of our organization.”

MACIR’s commitment to achieving economic equity extends far beyond job placement. The organization is actively investing in the education and professional development of individuals who possess the drive and ambition to excel in the tech industry. By providing these transformative scholarships, MACIR empowers Ronald, Fernando, and Yousef to reach their full potential and actively contribute to the ongoing growth and innovation within the IT sector.

Ronald, Fernando, and Yousef’s remarkable success stories serve as a powerful source of inspiration to others in the community, underscoring the significant opportunities that MACIR provides to bridge the digital divide and create pathways to economic stability.

As an organization, MACIR remains wholeheartedly dedicated to its mission of advancing racial equity in tech careers, supporting individuals in their pursuit of higher education, and nurturing the growth of future leaders within the organization.

For more detailed information about the Massachusetts Association for Computer and Internet Resources (MACIR) and its transformative programs, please visit our website at www.MACIR.org.