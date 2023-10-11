A.C. Whelan Third-Graders Tour Revere

By Melissa Moore-Randall

An important part of the Third-grade curriculum is studying community students live in. This includes what is a community, where they live, and who is part of their community. Students have been studying the history of Revere along with city landmarks and community leaders. As part of a project for their Third-grade class, A.C. Whelan students were given the challenge of “touring” the city.

Along their tour, they were asked to take pictures at city landmarks and with community leaders. Landmarks they visited included City Hall, the Revere Public Library, Central Fire, Revere Police Headquarters, Revere Beach, the West Revere Complex and Rumney Marsh Cemetery. Students also learned about important people in the community and their roles which included Acting Mayor Pat Keefe, Superintendent Dianne Kelly, Fire Chief Chris Bright, and RPD’s finest K9 Charlie.

Someday it would not be surprising if one of these ambitious students is one of our city leaders.