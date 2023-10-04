Sen. Lydia Edwards Endorses Councillor Silvestri

State Senator Lydia Edwards endorses Marc Silvestri for City of Revere Councilor At-Large. Senator Edwards represents the Third Suffolk District (Revere, Winthrop, Boston), and said the following:

“Marc Silvestri is a champion for the people of Revere. He works tirelessly, is there when the community needs him, and is guided by doing what is right. I could not be more proud to endorse my friend, Revere’s Councillor Marc Silvestri, on his re-election bid for Councillor At-Large,” said Senator Lydia Edwards.

Councillor Silvestri noted: “It has been a pleasure to collaborate with elected officials like Senator Edwards, who shares a vision for moving Revere forward.” Councillor Silvestri is humbled and would like to extend his gratitude to Senator Edwards for her endorsement.

Lydia worked extensively in the legal field before being elected to the State Senate and Boston City Council. She worked as a public interest attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services, focusing on labor issues such as fighting for access to unemployment insurance, back wages, fair treatment for domestic workers, and combating human trafficking.

As senator, Edwards continues to be a fierce advocate, activist, and voice for the most vulnerable in the community, fighting for workers, renters, unions, immigrants, and teachers and making the commonwealth more affordable and inclusive. She is also the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing.

Senator Lydia Edwards’ endorsement is another addition to the list of Marc’s enthusiastic supporters in his bid for re-election ahead of the November 7 general election, including the Revere Firefighters Local 926, Laborers Union Local 22, Greater Boston Labor Council, Teamsters Local 25, IBEW Local 103, IBEW Local 2222, Floorcoverers Local 2168, Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12, Elevator Constructors Local 4 and Plasters & Cement Masons Local #534.

Revere City Councillor At-Large Marc Silvestri is a US Army Veteran and experienced leader with a proven record of dedication and service to our country and community. Marc is running for re-election to continue being a champion for our residents and remains committed to making Revere an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Learn more about Marc and his campaign at votemarc.com.