SEIU 509 Endorses School Committee Member Monterroso

“We are extremely proud to endorse our fellow SEIU 509 member, Jacqueline Monterroso, for Revere School Committee. As an educator, Jacqueline brings critical teaching experience, leadership in education policy, and knowledge of statewide and national resources to this role. As the first Latina on the School Committee in a district with over 70% students of color, we know she is committed to celebrating the diverse identities, perspectives, and strengths of this community. We are proud of what she has already accomplished and stand by her as she seeks to continue serving the students, educators, and families of Revere,” said David Foley, SEIU 509 President.

To learn more about her campaign you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.