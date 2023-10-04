AFL-CIO Endorses Jaramillo for Council At-Large

The Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC) of the American Federation of Workers and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which covers the City of Revere, has endorsed Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Revere City Council at-large.

This chapter of the AFL-CIO represents over 100,000 working people that live and work in and around the city of Revere from union locals like Painters DC 35, IBEW 103, Local 26, SEIU Local 888, AFSCME 93, Carpenter’s Local 328, Pipefitters 537, UFCW 1445, and Machinists District 15 among others. The full list of members can be found at www.gblc.us/leadership.

Pointing to Juan’s working class background and commitment to working families, Darlene Lombos, Executive Secretary Treasurer of the GBLC, AFL-CIO said “Juan Pablo Jaramillo is our union brother and will bring labor’s voice to the Revere City Council. Revere is a union city and Juan understands the Greater Boston Labor Council, AFL-CIO’ s vision for a city that centers policy around unions, people of color and the working class. We are proud to endorse his candidacy for City Councilor at Large.”

In the preliminary election held on September 19th, Juan Pablo placed in the top 5, placing him in a strong position to get on the Revere City Council in the November 7th General Election given that the top five candidates are elected in the general election. This is the latest of a long list of endorsements that Juan has received since launching his campaign back in May. He has received the endorsement of local leaders and advocacy organizations across different sectors and walks of life.

“On the September 19th preliminary election we proved that we can elect people in Revere whose sole focus is to fight for our city’s working families. Our message of making Revere a working class city by working class people is resonating and that is why the endorsement of the AFL-CIO is so important to me” said Jaramillo. He added that keeping Revere a working class city means “fighting for affordability for our seniors, so that they can age in place without being priced out of our city and for working families so that they can thrive here.” The preliminary election held on September 19th brought the number of candidates for the council at-large race down to 10, of which only five will be elected to office. Voters will get the opportunity to have their final say on November 7th when they can vote for up to 5 people for council at-large. Juan Pablo Jaramillo is vying for one of those five seats elected at-large on the Revere City Council.