School Committee Member Carol Tye Endorses Fellow Committee Member Monterroso for Re-Election

Revere’s beloved School Committee Member, former superintendent, and former RHS English teacher Carol Tye has endorsed her colleague, School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for re-election.

“With her experience as a fellow educator, Jacqueline understands firsthand the unique needs of students in the classroom, as well as how to cooperate with caregivers. School Committee Member Monterroso’s continued commitment to transparency, accessibility, and engagement with the entire Revere community is a skill every elected official should strive to embody. I proudly serve Revere by her side and support her re-election as she works to create a system more representative and equitable for all.” said Committee Member Carol Tye.

“I cannot put into words what it means to have Committee Member Tye’s endorsement. Ms. Tye has been a key leader in Revere’s education system for decades, first as a teacher, then superintendent, and now during her service on the school committee. It is an honor to receive her endorsement and serve alongside her during her last term on the Committee.” said School Committee Member Monterroso.

Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso has also been endorsed by Revere’s State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Manny Cruz, SEIU 509, and the Greater Boston Labor Council. She is running to further students’ college and career readiness, to strengthen our educators’ recruitment and retention systems, and to increase family engagement. To learn more about her campaign you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.