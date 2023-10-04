School Committee Introduces Garfield’s Interim Principal

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

Thaddeus King, the Interim Principal at the Garfield Middle School, was introduced at last week’s regular Revere School Committee meeting during the Superintendent’s Report.

King, who has “decades of experience” in education, according to Superintendent Dianne Kelly, was most recently in Winchendon and in the past has worked in Lowell and Texas.

“In Winchendon and Lowell, he served as a school-based and district administrator for over 12 years, and his academic background is in middle school science,” said Kelly.

Kelly went on to describe King as a “very rare person to find” and that he “prides himself on being a hands-on leader, designing collaborative teams with a focus on fostering culture and equity and innovation.”

King said he was very happy to be in Revere and complimented the team who will be working with him, including teachers, custodians, and cafeteria workers. “I’m really fortunate here in this district and specifically at the Garfield to have a really great team around me,” he said.

After some brief remarks, King opened up the floor for questions, and during this time, he was asked by an audience member why he had departed from Winchendon and supplied an answer.

“I was in Winchendon, most recently as a Superintendent. Quite frankly, also spent in the last two and a half years — at that same time for about two of those years, I was also working as the Finance Manager in that district,” said King.

“Quite frankly, the school committee turned over, and we sort of were no longer philosophically aligned around sort of operations and personnel, and that happens. We together agreed to separate, and am very fortunate to have made it here to Revere,” he added.

While King was asked about his most recent position, members of the school committee shared their excitement about King joining the district.

The committee’s Vice Chair, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, thanked King for coming and said, “I know you’re going to be adding a lot to Garfield Middle School with great people there.”

“I’m glad to have you on board,” she added.

Another Committee Member, Carol Tye, shared her excitement as well, indicating that King would fit right in with the Garfield.

“I think that you’ll find that Revere is a really welcoming city, and you seem to have just the great personality to fit in at the Garfield,” said Tye.

“I know you have great people that’ll work with you, so welcome, and we hope you stay for a long time here,” she added.

While it is clear that both the school committee and Kelly indicated that they feel like the Garfield Middle School will be in good hands under King, it is even more apparent that he is happy to be in the position.

“I got called Mister the other day, and it warmed my heart. I actually texted my wife, who’s also an educator, I was like, yep, this is right… I’m very happy to be here,” said King.