Annual Tina Hinojosa Memorial Yoga and Dodgeball Event Raises $9,000

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Despite uncooperative weather, the third Annual Tina Hinojosa Memorial Yoga Class and Dodgeball Event was held last week at West Revere Complex raising close to $9,000.

All money raised goes to Namastay Sober yoga, fitness & wellness scholarships which supports people in early recovery with yoga and fitness memberships. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the Tina Hinojosa Soccer Scholarship Fund.

Tina was an active yoga and sober leader. Tina was a founding member of NamaStay Sober and the first NamaStay Sober Host. She was fatally hit by a drunk driver on August 13, 2021.

The event was presented by Namastay Sober and Revere Recreation. According to the Namastay Sober website, “Our mission is to aid those in recovery by reconnecting their bodies and minds through affordable yoga, fitness, meditation and wellness-focused community events. By becoming a member of our community participants are given access to create a new and healthy lifestyle alongside their peers.”

“A special thank you to Michael Hinojosa and his team at the Revere Parks Department for always being the force behind the scenes making sure everything runs smoothly. Thank you Matty Powers and his team at Power of Recovery for always being generous and willing to collaborate and sponsor our events. Thank you to Michael Aldi for being the easiest YES and sponsoring this event and for always contributing to all of our projects. Thank you to my brothers at RFD Local 926, the Revere Police department and 3rd Alarm Wood Fired Pizza for your constant and continued support. Thank you Bella Pelle. Thank you for always showing up strong Joe Llama and for bringing your crew from Revere Boxing down for some competitive fun. Thank you NamaStay Sober, and especially Allison, for all your hard work. A gigantic absolutely HUGE thank you to Spiros Easypie and his team for donating and delivering 30 pizzas! And of course a big thank you to all the elected officials and everyone that’s running a campaign who donated, showed up and supported this event, thank you,” said Matt Parlante, one of the event organizers.

Tina Hinojosa was described as a loving mother, sister, daughter, family member and friend. In her youth, Tina was an incredible athlete dominating the soccer field. The Tina Hinojosa Memorial Scholarship was established in 2021 and is dedicated to keeping her memory and vision of helping others alive. The scholarship awards senior soccer athletes at Revere High School, Tina’s alma mater.

The Annual Tina Hinojosa Soccer Tournament will be held this Saturday October 7 (raindate is October 8) for boys and girls ages 6-10 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.