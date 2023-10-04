Madison Lucchesi Receives Cataldo Family Foundation Steps4Cancer Scholarship

Special to the Journal

Congratulations to Madison Lucchesi, the 2023 Cataldo Family Foundation Steps4Cancer and the Community scholarship recipient. Madison is a 2023 graduate of Revere High School. Her parents are Barbara and Robert Lucchesi.

She is attending Emerson College, where she is pursuing a degree in Journalism this fall. She aspires to become a general news reporter, and has recently joined WEBN Boston News at Emerson, where she will be writing web news articles.

In addition to the annual scholarship, the Cataldo Family Foundation also supports Cancer Care Grants which provide financial assistance to Revere citizens to aid them in their cancer care. Grants are available to Revere citizens who are currently undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or other cancer treatment.

To learn more about our mission and programs and to donate, visit our website at https://steps4cancer.org.