The Race for Ward 5

By Adam Swift

Incumbent John Powers and Angela Guarino-Sawaya topped the Ward 5 preliminary election on Tuesday, moving onto the Nov. 7 municipal general election ballot.

Angela Guarino Saway, was the top vote-getter with 668 votes, with Powers coming in second with 432 votes.

Angela Guarino-Sawaya

Vs

John Powers

Powers, who served as councillor for two decades has said that he is running on his long record of his past achievements for the ward, which most recently have included the building of the new Point of Pines fire station. He said he is proud of his service in Ward 5.

Guarino-Sawaya is a graduate of Suffolk University with nearly 20 years experience with the Boston Public Schools. She has volunteered with organizations such as the Revere Little League, Immaculate Conception School, and President of the Point of Pines Beach Association.

She stated that the most pressing issues facing Ward 5 today are over-development, traffic management, and coastal resiliency. She said she plans to stop overdevelopment by implementing a moratorium and enacting a sensible planning review.

The other candidates on the ballot were Ralph Celestin with 177 votes, and Randall Mondestin with 152.