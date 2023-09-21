The Race for Ward 4

By Adam Swift

Paul Argenzio, the top vote-getter with 702 votes, and Gregory Murray, 242 votes, topped the ballot in the Ward 4 preliminary election on Tuesday night, moving onto the Nov. 7 municipal general election ballot.

The candidates are seeking to replace Patrick Keefe, who currently serves as acting mayor and is running for a full term in the mayor’s office.

Paul Argenzio

Greg Murray

Argenzio is a lifelong resident of Ward 4 who currently serves as the city’s Superintendent of Public Works. He has also served as the chair of the city’s traffic and parking commission for the past five years.

Argenzio stated that the city must ensure that its new residents, along with families who have resided in Revere for generations, can continue to afford to live in the city, and that city services such as police, fire, and public works, grow to meet the needs of the rising population.

Murray said safety is his number one priority if elected to the council. He said there needs to be safety for students in school, as well as more programs for teens after school. In addition, Murray said there needs to be improved safety for the city’s senior citizens, both in their homes and in the streets.

With the city growing, Murray said the city needs to increase its public safety personnel and give them the tools to succeed.

Proctor Ave. resident Herby-Jean Baptiste finished third with 168 votes.