News Briefs

Daytime Bridge Machinery Installation at Chelsea Street Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting work to install span guide roller machineries on the Chelsea Street Bridge in East Boston and Chelsea. This work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This work is schedule to begin on Monday, September 25 and will conclude on Friday, November 17. There will be no weekend closures during scheduled Sumner Tunnel closures. The work will require off peak temporary lane and sidewalk closures. The bridge will remain fully operational during the installation of the new machinery and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit?www.mass511.com?to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.?

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.?

• Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Passengers Urged To Plan Ahead As Detours Expected at Boston Logan

Due to ongoing roadway work that will impact passengers using Terminals B, C and E roadways, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is urging departing passengers to plan for extra time if driving to the airport and/or utilize the various transit modes to get to and from Logan. Terminals B and C are Boston Logan’s busiest terminals – B serves American, United, Air Canada, Spirit, Southwest, Boutique and Alaska, while C serves JetBlue, Aer Lingus, Cape Air and TAP Air Portugal. Ongoing roadway construction will revamp the current terminal roadway system to eliminate backups, enhance the passenger pickup and drop off process, and get passengers to and from the terminals faster, improving the overall customer experience at Boston Logan.

During the 11-day period through September 25 (weather permitting), the roadway construction will require detours. Terminals C and E Departures traffic will be detoured to alternative roadways. Terminal C Departures level traffic will be re-routed to the Arrivals level roadway to the Terminal C Ride App area in Central Parking. Terminal E Departures level traffic will be detoured through Terminal B Departures. For one day on September 16, Terminal C and E Arrivals traffic will be detoured through Terminal B Arrivals. Additional signage is being installed and State Police and Massport Ground Transportation staff will be on site to assist drivers.

The roadway construction is replacing the aging roadway infrastructure along both levels between the terminals. When work is completed, Terminals C and E Departures traffic will be able to use the newly constructed roadway and will no longer have to merge with vehicles exiting Terminal B. The construction will also create more curb space at Terminal C – and reduce congestion on Boston Logan’s roadways — by improving traffic flow and increasing traffic safety. This project is set to be completed this November.

We strongly urge passengers to take advantage of the various transit modes to and from Logan, such as MBTA’s Silver Line (FREE from Logan), Blue Line and water ferry, Logan Express, and private bus lines. Massport operates four suburban Logan Express services including Framingham, Braintree, Woburn and most recently Peabody at the North Shore Mall.

For those picking up loved ones at Logan, we are encouraging the use of Boston Logan’s two Cell Phone Lots, located on Service Road and in the area adjacent to the Rental Car Center, to prevent congestion at the terminal curbs. Drivers should follow the signs to either of the Cell Phone Lots, and park until the person or party being picked up is ready at the terminal curb. Each location has approximately 100 parking spots.

Additional customer benefits from this initiative include:

• Less queuing on roadways;

• Reduction of vehicle emissions associated with traffic delays;

• Increased infrastructure resiliency;

• Improved lighting and way-finding signage.

For more information on the various ways to get to and from Boston Logan, please go to

www.massport.com/logan-airport/to-from-logan/.