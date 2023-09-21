The Race for Ward 1

By Adam Swift

Incumbent Joanne McKenna, the top vote-getter with 676 votes, and John Stamatopoulos, 235 votes, came out on top in the Ward 1 preliminary election on Tuesday.

They will move onto the Nov. 7 general municipal election ballot.

Joanne McKenna

John Stamatopoulos

McKenna currently serves as the Council President Pro Tem and was an educator in the Revere schools for over 30 years. She also chairs the city’s public art commission.

McKenna, a lifelong Beachmont resident, still lives in the same house she grew up in.

She has served as the Ward 1 Councillor for the past eight years. In her years as the ward councillor, McKenna said she has always been available to meet with people, take all calls, and resolve all problems brought to her attention.

McKenna said she has spent her life volunteering and working for the city that she loves.

Stamatopoulos a Chief Executive and equity owner of a healthcare organization. With over 20 years of experience, has led three Harvard startups, each identifying problems, securing capital, crafting solutions, and creating jobs.

He stated that his platform includes creating capital efficiency to prioritize and fund school and infrastructure improvements; ensuring robust public safety initiatives, spanning police, fire, public works, and EMS; vigilantly overseeing ongoing and future development projects to optimize density and attract commercial tax revenue; and fostering transparency and open lines of communication for the betterment of all residents.

Pier View Avenue resident Brian Averback finish ed third in the Ward 1 race, with 69 votes.