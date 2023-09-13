RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Soccer Opens With 2–1 Victory

The Revere High girls soccer team kicked off its season on a winning note with a 2-0 shutout victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Tuesday.

Nataly Oliva reached the back of the Lady golden Tornado net to account for both of the goals for the Lady Patriots. Sandra Torres got on the score sheet with an assist.

Revere goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat recorded both her first win and first shutout of the year.

“We had a ton of scoring opportunities from Samarah Piva, Emily Torres, Erika Mejia, Catalina Chavizo, and Kesley Morales,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell. “We had solid defensive performances from Ari Pina, Giselle Salvador, Fatima Oliva, Sandra Torres, and Samarah Piva.”

The Lady Patriots’ next scheduled contest with GBL foe Medford last Thursday was postponed because of the extreme heat in the region. O’Donnell and her crew have a busy stretch this week. They were scheduled to play non-league foe Boston International this past Monday and to host GBL rival Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday). They will entertain non-league opponent Boston Collegiate today (Wednesday) and then play their fourth match in four days at home tomorrow vs. GBL foe Lynn English.

They will make the short trek westward on the Parkway to take on GBL opponent Everett next Tuesday.

RHS Boys Soccer Opens With 1–0 Win

The Revere High boys soccer team opened its 2023 season with a 1-0 victory at Greater Boston League rival Malden last Tuesday. The Patriots’ contest two days later with Somerville last Thursday was postponed because of the extreme heat and humidity in the area last week.

Coach Manny Lopes’s Patriots will be led by a trio of captains, senior forward JV Cunha, senior back JP Chavarria, and junior midfielder Brayan Medina. Other members of the team are: seniors Rogerio Filho, Latrell Ashby, and Samuel Posada; juniors Oscar Morales, Kaue Alves, Kenan Batic, Jeremy Romero, Jared Romero, Luis Silva, Eric DeCarvalho, and Nicolas Morgira, Juan Garcia, and Daniel Espinosa ; sophomores Youssef Gouriny, Bilal Ouriour, Noah Gaviria, Abel Aklog, and Jason Balla; and freshman Emanuel Lopera.

Lopes and his crew were scheduled to play at Lynn Classical this past Monday and will trek to Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday) before returning home to host Everett next Tuesday.

Volleyball Team Comes Up Short

The Revere High girls volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Emilie Hostetter, dropped a 3-1 decision to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett in their 2023 season-opener last week.

The Lady Patriots’ contest the following day on Thursday with non-league rival Chelmsford was postponed because of the heat.

Hostetter and her crew have a busy stretch with five matches in 10 days. The Revere squad was set to be back in action this past Monday against GBL foe Lynn Classical and will host GBL opponent Lynn English today (Wednesday) and non-league Lowell Catholic on Friday. They will travel to GBL foes Medford next Monday and Chelsea next Wednesday.