Obituaries 09-13-2023

Steven Michael Gallant

Of Revere

Steven Michael Gallant, 58, of Revere, formerly of Reading, passed away on September 6 after a brief illness and a long struggle with addiction.

Steven was born on May 21, 1965 in Salem. As a child, he was active in the Immaculate Conception parish serving as an altar boy while attending the Immaculate Conception School. He played CYO basketball and Little League baseball before attending Revere High School where he often headlined the varsity basketball squad. He earned his bachelors degree from Fitchburg State and rose to senior vice-president at Boston Financial Data Systems.

Although Steven was blessed with a sharp mind and happy disposition, he struggled to believe in himself. Despite the love and support of his family and friends, Steven was never able to see himself as others did. He fought on through several attempts at sobriety, hoping to be the husband and father he wanted to be. Eventually his body succumbed, and he could fight no longer.

Steven was the son of the late Joseph V. and Constance E. Gallant of Revere. He is survived by his children Mark Anthony and Madeleine of Peabody and Isabella and her fiancé, Joe Merullo of Salem. He also leaves the love of his life, Marissa of Peabody. Steven was the brother of Paul V. and Jean M. Gallant of Halifax and Mary Ann and Stephen O’Leary of Reading. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph “Peter” the husband of Kathy Gallant of West Roxbury and his brother, Mark D., the husband of Dianne Gallant of Barnstable. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as dear friends.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere today, Wednesday, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass. Burial will be private.

Louise Salvetti

She Was So Proud of Her Family

Louise (Piccirillo) Salvetti of Revere passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 8 at the age of 86.

Louise enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and was so proud of her family. She was a part of every phase of our lives such as Sunday School teacher, den mom, and P.T.A. president to name just a few things. Sundays always started at church as a family. Louise believed in the open-door policy, and it fueled her passion for cooking. We will forever cherish those family gatherings with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whose bonds will never be broken. We stand as a family and were better off for all of her love and intense energy and that’s how life begins and love never ends.

Born in Lawrence on December 31, 1936 to the late Nicola and Michelina (Cardillo), she was the beloved wife of the late Peter Salvetti; devoted mother of Peter Salvetti and his wife, Lori of Sunapee, NH, Thomas Salvetti and his wife, Carla of Saugus, Linda Salvetti of Revere, Lori Stasio and her husband, Arthur of Lawrence, John Salvetti and his wife, Shoko of Los Angeles, CA and Louann Salvetti and her husband, Greg Lelos of Revere; adored grandmother of Robyn, Bret, Amelia, Donald and his wife, Courtney, Nicole and her husband, Jose, Maya, Justin, Joseph and Gianna; cherished great grandmother of Christian and William; dear sister of the late Benjamin, Mary, Anna, Helen and Nicholas.

A Graveside Service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St, Peabody today, Wednesday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Donato Di Censo

He Loved To Be Surrounded by His Family and Extended Family

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, September 12 for Donato Di Censo, 76, who passed away on September 5th. Entombment was in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Born in Pettorano sul Gizio, Abruzzo, Italy, the son of the late Biagio and Isolina (Di Mascio) Di Censo, he was raised and educated in Italy.

As a young man, Donato proudly served in the Italian Army as an Alpini, the Italian Army’s specialist mountain infantry. He immigrated to the United States in December of 1971 and settled in the North End where he remained there until coming to Revere, where he has been a resident since 1978.

He worked for many years as a computer technician with Acoustic Research and later with Verizon, retiring in 2004.

Donato enjoyed gardening and watching sports, especially NASCAR and soccer. He was a talented man who was good with his hands and took great pride in fixing things around the house. His biggest devotion was to his wife and daughters. He was a dedicated and hardworking husband and father and simply loved being surrounded by his family and extended family.

The beloved husband of Rita (Petroccione) Di Censo and devoted father of Lina Di Censo and Anna Di Censo, he was the dear brother of Giuseppe Di Censo and his wife, Jeanne and brother-in-law of Maria LoPriore; cherished uncle of Joseph Di Censo and his wife, Kim, Carmine Di Censo and his wife, Liz, David Di Censo and his wife, Michelle, all of Revere, Michael LoPriore and his wife, Shayna and Nicky LoPriore and his wife, Angela, all of Peabody. He is also lovingly survived by many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, family and friends, both in the U.S. and Italy.

Remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. ​

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com​.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

David L. Winchester

Long Time Radio Station Manager and Musician

David L. Winchester, 82, of Pittsfield, passed away September 3 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 11, 1941, he was the son of Lawrence and Alberta Brown Winchester.

He was educated at Staples High School in Westport, CT. and was a 1959 graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, MA. He also attended Berkley College of Music in Boston.

He was a United States Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Winchester married the former Aloha M. Kaha on October 1, 1963.

David was a musician and radio station manager for many years. He had been employed by WSER in Elkton, MD, WBEC in Pittsfield and also WSBS in Great Barrington and WNAW in North Adams.

A member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, he was a member of Dalton Rotary, Pittsfield Town Players, United Way and the Berkshire Concert Choir.

He is survived by his wife, Aloha M. Winchester of Pittsfield, sister in-law, Wilma Stevens of Revere, nephews, Michael J. Stevens of Southwick, MA, Anthony Peters, Wayne P. Stevens and Lani Mae Stevens, all of Revere.

A Ceremony will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 East St. Pittsfield, MA. on Wednesday September 20 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Stephen’s Church Food Pantry in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Joan Embree

Past President of Revere Emblem Club and Member of Revere Women of Moose

Joan E. Embree of Revere passed away on August 31.

Joan was a member of the Women of the Moose of Revere and past President of the Emblem Club of

Revere. She was also a late Crossing Guard in Chelsea as well as a bartender at the Alpine, Brown Jug and Buddy’s.

The beloved daughter of the late John and Mabel

(Marsh) McDonough, she was the mother of Scott Embree and his wife, Melissa of Revere, Joseph Brown of Woburn and the late John McDonough; sister of the late John and Joseph McDonough and the late Patricia Sullivan and Marsha Couch and grandmother of Katie, Abby and Grace. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours were held at the Carafa Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on September 7. Final disposition will be private.

All flowers to be sent directly to the Carafa Funeral home in Chelsea. Thank you.

Thomas M. Bradley, III

Veteran Boston Cabbie — All He Met Became His Friends

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Thomas M. Bradley, III, 62, of Revere who passed suddenly surrounded by his loving family at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT, on Friday, September 8.

Born October 28,1960 in Lynn, Tommy was the son of the late Thomas M. and Barbara K. (Harwood) Bradley. He was a near life-long resident of Beachmont and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1978.

Tommy spent most of his time-sharing stories and telling jokes with his family and friends. His pockets full of peanuts are a true testament to his love of squirrels and nature. He explored the countryside across New England with his children and grandchildren. Some of his happiest moments were at NASCAR races and evenings with family around the firepit. He was a veteran Boston Cabbie, known for helping those in need and carrying packages for the elderly. All who he met became his friends.

The loving father of three daughters, Terri-Ann, Amanda and Corrie Bradley of St. Albans, VT and the beloved grandfather of Shadow Stevens and Faith Barrows, he was predeceased by his brother, Scott Bradley and is survived by his sisters, Dee Alves and her husband, Anthony of East Boston and their daughter, Kassandra, Barbara Lucchesi, her husband, Robert of Revere and their children, Aaron and Madison; his brother, Randy Bradley-Campbell and his husband, Giovanni of Revere and his former spouse, Susan Bradley and her husband, Steve of St. Albans, VT. Tommy is also survived by extended family, including nieces, nephews, cousins and chosen family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy’s memory can be made to the Speedway Children’s Charity of New Hampshire by visiting www.speedwaycharities.org.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.