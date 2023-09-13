Revere High School Football Team Falls to Peabody in Opener

The Revere High football team lost to Peabody, 35-0, in its season opener Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium

The Patriots were unable to contain the Tanners’ high-powered offense that was led by quarterback Luke Maglione, who threw three touchdown passes. Peabody’s superb wide receiver, Eli Batista, caught two of the touchdown passes.

Dominic Scalesse, son of former Revere head football coach Mike Cella and grandson of the late Silvio Cella, was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points.

“They outplayed us in all facets,” said Revere head football Lou Cicatelli. “We just have to regroup and hopefully we’ll play better when we go to Plymouth this week.”

Revere defensive end Ethan Romagos had nine tackles in the game. Felipe Maia punted the ball well.

Revere has a tough assignment on the road this week against Plymouth South, who defeated Silver Lake, 42-12, in its opener. Plymouth’s outstanding, 6-foot, 205-pound running back, Casious Johnson, rushed for three touchdowns in the game.

Both Peabody (No. 17) and Plymouth South (No. 19) are ranked in this week’s Boston Globe Top 20 poll.