City Signs Contract With Crossing Guards

By Adam Swift

The City has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Revere Crossing Guards’ Union.

On Monday night, the City Council approved a request from the city’s finance director, Richard Viscay, to appropriate the necessary funds of the new contract, which runs through the end of June in 2026.

Crossing guards hired as of the start date of the contract on July 1 will earn $20 per hour for the first year of the contract, $20.60 per hour for the second year, and $21.21 per hour for the third year.

Crossing guard supervisors will earn $26.50 per hour for the first year, $27.29 for the second year, and $28.10 for the third year.

In only Fiscal Year 2024, crossing guards will receive a $500 retention bonus in lieu of retro payment. This will only apply if the crossing guards sign a letter of intention to return.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti made the motion to vote on the appropriation Monday night rather than to put the request into subcommittee.

“I believe the crossing guards have waited long enough for their raise, and there is no reason for them to wait any longer,” said Visconti.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said the new contract has been a long time coming.

“It’s about time they are recognized and earn what they should be getting,” he said. “They work hard and they are protecting our kids.”

In other business, Novoselsky also stated that a speed table is being installed in his ward on Campbell Avenue.

Novoselsky said speeding has been a constant problem in his ward, and that hopefully the speed table will slow down the cars traveling on Campbell Avenue trying to avoid North Shore Road.

“I want to thank the mayor and the Department of Public Works who helped make this happen,” said Novoselsky.

The Ward 2 Councillor also noted that the Jewish New Year is approaching this weekend.

“I’ve been doing this every year, and I am proud of it, and I want to wish all my friends in Revere a happy and healthy New Year,” said Novoselsky, adding that it is the second Jewish New Year he has celebrated since his wife passed away.