Paul Jahnige Appointed First Director Of Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation

Special to the Journal

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper have announced the appointment of Paul Jahnige as the first Director of the Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation (MOOR). The EEA established the Office in December 2022 to elevate and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities throughout Massachusetts and the associated benefits to our economy, health, environment, and quality of life. Jahnige will work alongside state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Game (DFG), the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the Massachusetts Marketing Partnership (MMP), and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT). He starts on September 25th.

“Massachusetts has exceptional beaches, trails, and parks, and it’s critical they’re accessible and available to all residents. Paul Jahnige will be instrumental in advancing transformative outdoor recreational opportunities across the state, with a focus on equity,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “His experience demonstrates his commitment to merging recreation with stewardship and conservation, which will shape our environmental landscape for generations.”

“I’m honored and excited to step into this new role as the Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to take meaningful action in preserving and protecting our natural resources for all residents to enjoy all year long,” added Jahnige. “Outdoor recreation is not only critical for our physical, mental, and social health but also for Massachusetts’ economic health. I look forward to working alongside other state agencies, private and non-profit partners to get people outside to play in Massachusetts.”

Paul Jahnige comes from the DCR, where he recently served as the Greenways and Trails Program Director. He has twenty-five years of experience working in environmental restoration and community development. Following a Masters in Environmental Studies from Yale and overseas work in Ecuador and Kenya, Paul founded Community Resources, an urban environmental non-profit that develops programs in minority, low-income communities across cities in the Mid-Atlantic. He is an outdoorsman and youth coach who lives in Williamsburg with his wife and three children.