Beach Street Pop-Up Happening Every Thursday and Friday Through Sept. 29

Special to the Journal

The Revere Beach Partnership and Eastern Equity Partners (EEP Boston) in coordination with the City of Revere is delighted to announce the Beach Street Pop-Up. This weekly beer garden is becoming the go-to destination for rotating local cuisine, local breweries, and casual entertainment.

The pop-up, located at 1485 North Shore Road, opened August 10th and will run through September 29th. The Beach Street Pop-Up takes place every Thursday and Friday through the end of September from 5PM to 9PM. This series promises to be a celebration of community, culture, and creativity, featuring an array of unique craft brews, delicious food options, and engaging activities.

This project is made possible through significant in-kind contributions from property owner and developer EEP Boston as well as a grant through MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative, which is working with community partners to support a strong local economy in the Shirley Ave neighborhood. One goal of the project is to provide a destination and limited time attraction for visitors and residents alike to spend time in the commercial area supporting local businesses even beyond those featured directly on-site. We also would like to thank Sofis Tech, a local Revere print shop, for donating signage to the Beach Street Pop Up; Murray’s Tavern, a project partner and local business, for their support with site work and project start-up; and Revere Business Center for donating printed materials and flyers.

During the series, each day will have a different form of entertainment. Some days will be live music, others will feature Boston Red Sox watch parties, and sometimes we’ll even have Music Bingo nights! Each week, local food vendors will be highlighted. Perros Paisas will be at the Beach Street Pop-Up each night of the series, which is being hosted across the street of their soon-to-come brick and mortar location. Local small business Chocolaffee will also be regularly featured in addition to rotating food vendors.

While more events, activities, and partners continue to add to the pop-up weekly, at this time we are looking forward to the following schedule.

• September 14: Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off

Join us on the eve of Hispanic Heritage month to enjoy latin music and flavors. The beer garden will be hosted by Las Delicias Colombianas.

• September 15: Red Sox Watch Party

Hosted in partnership with Revere Parks and Rec, local educational center ABATEC, and regional moms-led community group Project Play Winthrop, please join us for some family fun! The Red Sox game starts at 7 pm and prior to that the site will have activities for younger kids and tots too. The beer garden will be hosted by Las Delicias Colombianas.

• September 21: Creative Industry Mixer

All are welcome but we’re especially hoping to gather local and regional creatives for a night of networking. Whether you are a visual artist, musician, architect, web developer, jewelry maker or more — if you are in a creative industry or hoping to be in one soon, join to build your network and learn about funding resources and opportunities for collaborations. This evening will also feature music by Ally DeFelice. The beer garden will be hosted by Brockton Beer Co.

• September 22: Work from Home Mixer

Work from home but looking to build your professional network? Curious about local and regional coworking options? Just looking for a fun place to meet up with friends and neighbors? All are welcome at this mixer hosted by Revere Business Center and Inc.Ubate Coworking. This evening will also feature music by New Waves. The beer garden will be hosted by Brockton Beer Co.

• September 28: Community Open House

Please join us for a casual neighborhood open house where you can share your input about local economic development priorities. Whether that’s more funding for small businesses, more public art, street trees, or something else this is a chance to share your ideas and discuss with your neighbors. This evening will also feature musical bingo. The beer garden will be hosted by Brockton Beer Co.

• September 29: Closing Night

This will be a night to remember! Featuring a local entertainer to be announced shortly and a short speaking program thanking all who made the pop-up possible. The beer garden will be hosted by Brockton Beer Co.

For more information, please visit www.beachstreetpopup.com or follow the project on Instagram @shirley_ave_. Please also feel free to reach out to the TDI Fellow Laura Christopher ([email protected]) with questions and suggestions. The project team hopes to see you there!