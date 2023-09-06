The A.C. Whelan School’s New Administration Has Unique Revere Roots

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As Revere students returned to school, the A.C. Whelan School welcomed the new administration team of Principal Rachel Shanley, and Assistant Principals Nicole Cascetta and Danny Gallucci. The uniqueness of this team is that all three were born, educated and raised in Revere and also have been working for Revere Public Schools since beginning their education careers.

Nicole Cascetta, 1992 graduate of Revere High School, has been working for RPS for 27 years. “For the past 27 years I have dedicated myself to the special education department. During this time I advanced my education and went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Curriculum Development from Lesley University and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Administration from American International College.”

Cascetta held the role of Special Education ETL prior to her appointment. “While in the ETL role I felt as though I could bring my experience and knowledge to the students, staff and families in a larger role. This inspired me to apply for the Assistant Principal position. I am excited to work with the staff on providing students with a safe and culturally responsive learning environment.”

Cascetta attended the Whelan School from K-8th grade. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education with a Major’s Degree in Special Education and Minor in Elementary Education from Curry College. She still lives in her childhood home with her daughter Nora, a 4th grader at Whelan, her life partner, Rick, and her parents Louis and Paula.

Danny Gallucci, a former Beachmont Bulldog, graduated from Revere High School in 2004. His credentials include a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics (with a minor in Education), a Master’s Degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership.

Gallucci has been with RPS for the past 12 years. The first 9 years he was an 8th grade math teacher at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, followed by 2 years as a Mathematics Coach at Rumney Marsh Academy.

“For the past number of years, I have felt a strong urge to do everything I could to inspire my students to invest and take ownership in their education. Doing this was rewarding, but I felt I could make a greater positive impact at the Assistant Principal level. With my daughter rapidly approaching the elementary age, I was eager to make the change from middle to elementary school. After hearing about the wonderful Whelan students, families, and staff, I knew this was the right fit.”

Danny lives with his wife Sabrina, their dog “Gronk”, and their beautiful daughter Emelyn who turned 3 in August.

Taking the helm of the administrative team is Rachel Shanley. “I applied for AP at Whelan in 2021. I was part of a cohort of strong women for my CAGS. Through my collaboration with these women, I found a love for leadership and strengths in myself that continued to point towards leadership. I was overjoyed when I was hired as an Assistant Principal. Now as Principal, I’m really very eager for the upcoming school year to begin. The support from colleagues has been overwhelming. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on my years in the classroom and the relationships and partnerships I’ve built across the district. Calling Revere Public Schools home for me is an understatement. “

Rachel was educated at the Lincoln School from K-8, and she is a 1992 graduate of RHS. She continued her education at UMASS Amherst where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Sociology. She began working right out of college teaching second grade at the former Mckinley School. She eventually earned her Master’s Degree from Salem State University in Early Childhood Education and later her CAGS in Educational Leadership also from SSU.

“Much of my summer was spent interviewing candidates as we had many openings. I’m so excited about all of the new staff that is joining the Whelan community. We have a mix of veteran teachers and new teachers. One plan I have is to support these new teachers as much as possible. Our veteran teachers do such a wonderful job providing support for new staff. I hope to bring lots of structure to the Whelan. Communication and structure are huge for me. I have a very strong work ethic, I’m dedicated, and I hope to model that for staff.”

“Nicole, Danny and I have various strengths. Being in education is hard work. As someone that has been involved in education for two decades, I can honestly say that teaching is one of the hardest jobs in the world, along with parenting. I’m here to support all families, students and staff. One hope that I have is that we all give each other grace and practice gratitude.”

Shanley is the proud mom of three boys. Brayden, 18, a freshman at Stonehill College, Luca, 15, a sophomore at RHS, and Noah,13, an 8th grader at RMA.