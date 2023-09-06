RSCHP Hosts Lecture on Bosnia From Local Resident

Special to the Journal

On August 27, the Revere Historical Society was proud to host Revere resident Jasmina Dervisevic-Cesic at the Revere History Museum. Dervisevic-Cesic provided a packed meeting room with an engaging presentation on Bosnia, which was followed up by traditional Bosnian treats and coffee in the museum’s multicultural exhibit room. This room now features several artifacts, donated by Dervisevic-Cesic, that illuminate various aspects of Bosnia’s rich culture and history.

Dervesevic-Cesic also discussed her memoir, The River Runs Salt, Runs Sweet, which was available for purchase after the presentation. The memoir details her life in Bosnia and her escape from genocide which led her to Revere. A vibrant sense of community filled the museum throughout the afternoon, due in large part to the efforts of Jasmina’s family and friends, who made sure that all the attendees were able to experience a taste of their culture.

All of us at RSCHP would like to thank Jasmina and the Bosnian community for providing us with such an incredible afternoon at the museum, and we encourage everyone to attend the “Taste of Bosnia and Herzegovina Festival,” which is being held at Griswold Park Sunday, September 24.