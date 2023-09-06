Council Honors Departing Veterans’ Agent

By Adam Swift

The City Council is honoring Marc Silvestri for his nearly seven years of service as Revere’s Director of Veterans’ Services.

Silvestri, who continues to serve as a councillor-at-large, recently took a position in the state’s Executive Office of Veterans’ Services.

At last week’s meeting, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino presented a motion to award Silvestri with a certificate of commendation for his work as the veterans’ director at a future meeting.

Serino said he wanted to reserve his remarks on Silvestri to the night of the official presentation of the commendation.

However, a number of other councillors were quick to praise Silverstri for his work helping Revere’s veterans.

“Since he has taken over the veterans’ department, his contribution to the veterans in the city, I can’t even speak to how much he has contributed to them,” said Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito. “Whenever I speak to a veteran, they elaborate on how much he went above and beyond … whether it was helping a veteran move on a weekend when he’s not working or helping the veteran get food or housing.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro reiterated that no one in the community has ever done as much for veterans as Silvestri.

“We are losing an asset-and-a-half to the city,” he said.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo thanked Silvestri for his service to the country and for his role in the city.

“Politically, we have not always been aligned, but sitting up here, you have been nothing but respectful and you are an excellent public servant,” said Rizzo.

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti said Silvestri took the veterans’ office in Revere to a new level, a sentiment echoed by Council President Pro Tem Joanne McKenna.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto noted that he has talked to many veterans in the city Silvestri has helped and that Silvestri has always gone above and beyond what is required of his job.