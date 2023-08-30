Firemen and Oilers Union Back Michelle Kelley in Council Race

Special to the Journal

A prominent local chapter of the Service Employees International Union whose members provide maintenance at Revere’s public housing has thrown its weight behind Councilor-at-Large candidate Michelle Kelley, building momentum in advance of the Sept. 19 preliminary election.

Firemen and Oilers Local 3 SEIU, whose activism for working families dates to the 19th century, praised Kelley’s plan “to advance and defend collective bargaining rights and to use your experience to provide effective representation for the people of Revere.”

“We at Local 3 believe you have demonstrated the strength, commitment, and experience that it will take to stand up for working families and wish you success in the upcoming election,” said Anthony Donovan, President of F&O Local 3 SEIU, which represents, among many others, maintenance workers at the Revere Housing Authority.

Kelley, a lifelong resident, attorney and realtor, has vowed to bring a “neighborhood watch” approach to the Revere City Council – running from outside the political establishment to provide a voice for Revere’s working families.

Kelley said she was proud to have the support of F&O Local 3 SEIU, where her late father was a longtime member and shop steward.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a union household, and I’ve never forgotten the lessons I learned about the value of a good job at good wages,” said Kelley. “The men and women of F&O, Local 3 help keep this city in shape, and I’m going to City Hall with the same attitude: to put in a hard day’s work, and give the people of this city the representation they deserve.”

“Having the support of the people my dad worked alongside has special meaning for me,” Kelley added. “He loved Revere and its people, and I know he’d be proud of the improvements I’m trying to make to the city and of the campaign I’m running.”

A first-time candidate for public office, Kelley launched her campaign in May after becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Revere city government. Since, she has been listening to residents across Revere, and sharing with them her vision for a more transparent and responsive City Hall.

“People want accountability for how their hard-earned tax dollars are spent, and they want a government that treats them with respect,” Kelley said. “That’s why I’m running, and that’s the spirit of service I’ll instill when I’m elected.”

Targeting sweetheart deals for developers that routinely bend the municipal zoning code authored by Revere residents, Kelley has proposed an enlarged abutter notification zone for development projects. Once in office, she will seek to enact a code of ethics for the Revere City Council, similar to those adopted by other governing bodies and professional organizations. She has also advocated for an increased emphasis on vocational education at the new Revere High School.

And she will ensure that Revere’s seniors receive more respectful treatment from their government, including common courtesy from city officials and at public meetings.

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts. Kelley lives in West Revere with her husband, David. For more information, or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for Councillor At Large, please visit : KelleyForRevere.com; on FaceBook @ MichelleKelleyForRevereCityCouncillorAtLarge; Email: [email protected]; or call: 781-854-1717.