Iconic Restaurateur Roger Berkowitz Endorses Patrick Keefe in Mayoral Race

Special to the Journal

Boston Restaurateur and founder of Legal Seafoods Roger Berowitz, endorses Patrick Keefe for Mayor of Revere. The election date is on September 19, 2023.

“Hi Roger Berkowitz here, former owner and longtime CEO of Legal Seafoods. I’ve known Patrick Keefe for well over 20 years now,” said Berkowitz. “I thought to myself “it’s not going to be too long before Patrick’s Mayor.” And sure enough he is running for mayor. Patrick will be great representing the citizens of Revere. I give him my wholehearted endorsement.”