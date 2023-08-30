Council Seeks More Information On Migrant State of Emergency

By Adam Swift

Earlier in August, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts in need of shelter and services and a severe lack of shelter availability in the state.

Revere and the surrounding communities of Chelsea, Everett, and Malden have been especially hard hit by the influx of migrant families to the state.

Earlier this month, Healey stated there were nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals in state shelter, including children and pregnant women, and that number has continued to grow.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro filed a motion asking that the Acting Mayor, Superintendent of Schools, and State Delegation provide information about the State of Emergency declared by Healey. Cogliandro stated he was looking for information on the effects the migration will have on the City of Revere including but not limited to the City’s available shelter facilities, attendance at Revere public Schools, and sources of State funding to offset these impacts on the community.

“I know it has been said that there are more (migrants) here than we are anticipating, and if we are going to provide help, we should have a plan,” said Cogliandro.

Cogliandro also raised the possibility of using the thus-far unused new Amazon facility on Squire Road as a shelter space if needed.

Council President Pro Tem Joanne McKenna said she was told by the emergency management director last week that a number of migrants were left in Revere, Everett, Chelsea, and Malden with no support and no communication with the communities.

“The state dropped the ball, the federal government dropped the ball, they didn’t communicate that these people were here,” said McKenna. “These people had nothing, so we started a program to get diapers and socks and feminine hygiene necessities to help these people,” said McKenna.

McKenna also urged the public to show compassion when it comes to the migrants being transported to Revere and other local communities.

“There have been a lot of not nice things that have been said on Facbook about this, but we are human beings and we are all together,” said McKenna. “These people are fleeing countries that are violent and they are afraid for their lives. Yes, they are coming here, but they are not coming in any organized manner, they are just dumped here.

“Revere has always been there for everybody, so let’s step up Revere and help these people.”