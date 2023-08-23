On the Campaign Trail: Stamatopoulos Announces Candidacy for Ward 1 Councillor

Special to the Journal

John J. Stamatopoulos has announced his candidacy for Ward 1 Councillor. The following is his statement:

“Revere finds itself at a crossroads: a city bursting with potential yet grappling with unmet needs. As the Commonwealth’s fastest-growing gem, we must candidly admit that we’ve fallen short in adequately preparing for this rapid evolution. The responsibility for this oversight rests with past, present, and future elected officials alike. I urge every citizen to cast their vote for change, collectively shaping the path of our leadership.

John Stamatopoulos with his wife, Leeane, and their three children, Bella, Gemma, and Kosta.

Allow me to introduce myself—John Stamatopoulos—alongside my esteemed wife, Leanne Zolla-Stamatopoulos. As proud homeowners in this vibrant community, we are raising our three children who are enrolled in Revere Public Schools. Our involvement runs deep, spanning our church, schools, sports, cultural programs, and the very fabric of this community.

Professionally, I am a Chief Executive and equity owner of a healthcare organization. With over 20 years of experience, I have led three Harvard startups, each identifying problems, securing capital, crafting solutions, and creating jobs. My journey started by washing dishes at Santarpio’s Pizza in Eastie and goes on include an appointment as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Northeastern University, as well as board positions, including at the Paul Revere Innovation School. I’ve earned two degrees from Northeastern’s Business School and have completed postgraduate programs at The Wharton School at UPENN and Columbia Business School, among others.

My platform is clear:

• Create capital efficiency to prioritize and fund school and infrastructure improvements.

• Ensure robust public safety initiatives, spanning police, fire, public works, and EMS.

• Vigilantly oversee ongoing and future development projects to optimize density and attract commercial tax revenue.

• Foster transparency and open lines of communication for the betterment of all residents.

Revere’s future requires seasoned leadership, long-term dedication, and a commitment to unlocking our city’s true potential. Together, we can change Revere and seize the opportunities that await.

Thanks in advance for your consideration and support.”