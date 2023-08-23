Appreciation: Len Piazza, Past President of the Revere Historical Society, 96

Leonard R. “Len” Piazza loved being a part of the Revere community and talking about the city’s history. He found the perfect forum for his oratorical talents, knowledge, and leadership when he became the president of the Revere Historical Society.

“Len” also brought his energetic and charismatic presence to other Revere organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and Beachmont Improvement Committee. If Len was in the room at a Revere social event, the room was made brighter by his mere presence.

Leonard R. “Len” Piazza, a Revere native who graduated from Revere High School in 1945 and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, died on Aug. 17, 2023. He was 96.

Friends, family, and city officials offered their tributes to Mr. Piazza, recognizing his lifelong contributions to the city.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Piazza,” said State Rep. Jessica Giannino. “Lenny was Revere. His love for his community radiated from everything he did. I will always remember him in his convertible with the roof down smiling.”

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe said, “Lenny was a great representative of Revere. He was a lifelong resident who proudly served his country. He was active in many great causes such as the Revere Historical Society and the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee. Lenny will be missed, but we know his legacy will live on.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said his friendship with Mr. Piazza and his family goes back more than 30 years. “I believe his father (Carl Piazza) was president of the Patriot Civic Club,” said Zambuto. “Lenny was a legendary guy in Revere. He did a lot for people and our city. He was completely active in Beachmont and throughout Revere. He knew his history big time. He was a character, I have to say fondly. Lenny was a good guy and I liked him. I’ll miss him, and I’m sure Beachmont will miss him, too.”

Kathleen Heiser, saddened by the loss of her long-time friend, said, “Len was a unique individual who has left a long-lasting impression on all who knew him. He was proud to be born and raised in Revere, he was proud to be an American, and he was proud of his strong work ethic. He loved his family, friends, and community. Rest in peace dear Lennie.

Residents can make a donation in honor of Mr. Piazza to the Revere Historical Society or the Beachmont Improvement Committee.