News Briefs

Paul Buonfiglio Awarded MA Funeral Directors Award at NSCC

Paul Buonfiglio of Topsfield, a funeral director at Buonfiglio Funeral Home in Revere, received the 2023 Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association President’s Award at North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) recent Funeral Services pinning ceremony.

Paul S. Buonfiglio holding his award at North Shore Community College.

Buonfiglio, a 2022 graduate of NSCC’s Funeral Services and Mortuary Sciences program, also holds a Bachelor’s degree in business and corporate communications, is a Navy veteran, and serves as a Revere firefighter.

According to Sarah Stopyra, NSCC Funeral Service Program Coordinator, “Paul was nominated by his classmates and faculty for the award that acknowledges academic excellence, technical competency, and future promise.”

Overnight Lane Closures on General Edwards Drawbridge Over the Saugus River

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced deck repairs are underway on Route 1A northbound on the General Edwards Drawbridge in Lynn and Revere. The repairs are expected to continue nights from 8:00 p.m. each night to 4:00 a.m. the following day and finishing on Friday morning, August 25. During this operation, the northbound right lane will be closed, and the left lane will remain open. The right travel lane will reopen at the end of each shift.

The drawbridge will remain closed for marine traffic during this time.

Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Police details will be on site to guide traffic through the area.

All work is weather dependent and subject to cancellation or modification.

This work is part of an ongoing $2.6 million district-wide drawbridge operations and repair contract.

3rd Annual Tina Hinojosa Memorial Yoga Class and Dodgeball Tournament

On September 24, Namastay Sober partnered with Revere Recreation and will host their 3rd annual Tina Hinojosa memorial yoga class and dodgeball tournament at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Tina Hinojosa was a Revere resident, a beloved yoga teacher, and an advocate for people in recovery from addiction- celebrating over eight years sober herself! She was also a founding member of local non-profit, NamaStay Sober. She passed away in August of 2021 due to a drunk driver colliding with her car.

This event is an opportunity to honor her beautiful life and to raise money for an organization and mission she was passionate about. To learn more and join the fun this year, please visit the event website: https://www.namastaysober.com/dodgeball2023

Last year, this event had a great turnout that resulted in the organization raising $4,250 in donations. The event saw teams from the City of Revere, led by Michael Hinojosa, Director of Revere Parks and Recreation, Revere Firefighters Local 926, 3rd Alarm Pizza, as well as a Namastay Sober team, other teams, and including one sponsored by Power of Recovery, a local addiction treatment company. Even Mayor Arrigo joined in on the fun and hopped on a team for a couple of games.