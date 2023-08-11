State Sen. Edwards endorses School Committee member Jacqueline Monterroso for re-election

Special to the Journal

State Senator Lydia Edwards has endorsed School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for a second term on the Revere School Committee.

“Jacqueline Monterroso is the educational leader we need on the Revere School Committee. I know from working with her that she works tirelessly and passionately, showing up everyday for the students, educators, and families of Revere. The first Latina to ever serve on the Revere School Committee, Jacqueline is a trailblazing educator who knows what it is like to be in the classroom. I am proud to endorse School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for another term,” said State Senator Edwards.

“I am honored to have the support of our incredibly dedicated State Senator. As school committee member, it is vital to partner with all our local and state elected officials representing Revere and work together to create a better future for our students, educators, and families. State Senator Edwards is an empowering leader for our city in the state senate, and I am humbled to have her as a partner in educational work. Together, I know we can bring more educational opportunities and resources to our school district,” said School Committee Member Monterroso.

School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso was sworn in this past May, becoming the first Latina to hold elected office in the city. She is running to further students’ college and career readiness, to strengthen our educators’ recruitment and retention systems, and to increase family engagement. To learn more about her campaign you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.