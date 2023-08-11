Celestin launches ‘promise campaign’ in grand style

Special to the Journal

Revere City Council Ward 5 candidate Ralph Celestin delivers on his reputation of being original and innovative by hosting a Parade Tour in Ward 5 with Queen Beauty Pageant winners, Leah Jenson of Mrs Florida and Mrs. New Hampshire Petite Stephanie Mailhot!

Atop a Mustang convertible, his team catered to the adoring crowds watching on, waving and cheering the spectacle unfold right before their eyes.

Ralph is the only candidate to have an entirely self-financed campaign, accepting no donations or contributions. Ralph also is the first to launch a campaign in such a large-scale fashion, reaching many Revere residents by the end of his event alone!

Up the Boulevard to the Point of Pines, round the Marsh, and through Oak Island and back! Fathers, mothers, grandparents, and children alike were elated and jumped with jubilation at the surprise to meet the two popular public figures and their Revere Ward 5 candidate Ralph.

The Victory at Point of Pines

Fast, furious, and straight down the middle like a US Army full frontal assault. Door to door, Ralph and his built ford tough American Muscle car collected promises from his neighbors to vote for him come Tuesday, Sept. 19.

A Seat in the Middle

Ralph prides himself as someone he believes can merge both the Left and the Right sides in politics. He is able to find plenty of positives within both Democrat and Republican parties. As a libra, he is naturally drawn to balance and equal fairness when analyzing serious issues that impact the community in Revere. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate America as a Senior-level project manager and producer. He stands as someone who can easily work with multiple departments and place himself in someone else’s shoes to understand and vocalize their perspective.

At The Jack Satter House 4th Of July BBQ he brought alongside another one of his longtime friends Mr. Dominican Republic Winner Franchesca Nival! Rubbing elbows and sharing perspectives with various other candidates and political figures.

For more information and to get involved with Ralph’s Promise Campaign visit VoteRalphCelestin.com.

This article was submitted by the Committee to elect Ralph Celestin.